Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Declines By 52.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tio Tech A by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,302 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIOA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

