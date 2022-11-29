Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Declines By 52.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tio Tech A by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,302 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIOA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
