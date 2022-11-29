Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $460.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

