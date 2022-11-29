Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Up 413.8% in November

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 413.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 600,172 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 599,999 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

SZZL opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

