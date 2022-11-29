Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 77.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

