SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KBE opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

