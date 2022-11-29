Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Splunk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
