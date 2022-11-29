Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

STRR stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.50. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

