Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Star Equity Price Performance
STRR stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.50. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.