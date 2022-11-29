Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Stericycle by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

SRCL opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 723.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

