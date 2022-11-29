StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99.
Vonage Company Profile
