StockNews.com Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

GBX stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

