StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
