StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.