StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
