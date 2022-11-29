StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

