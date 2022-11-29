StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.