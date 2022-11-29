Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,545 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

CMI opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

