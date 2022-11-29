Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

