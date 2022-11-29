Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

