Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

