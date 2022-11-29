Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after buying an additional 1,231,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

