Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.