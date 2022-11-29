Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 94 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

