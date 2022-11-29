Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

