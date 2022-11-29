SVB Leerink Comments on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.80 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.45.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,931 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile



Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

