SVB Leerink Weighs in on Molecular Partners AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Molecular Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.93). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molecular Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Molecular Partners stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

