TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.