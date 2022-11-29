TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

