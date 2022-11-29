TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. TCV Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 765,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,394,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TCV Acquisition by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,259,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

