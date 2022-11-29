Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

