Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,679,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,721.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TDY opened at $413.33 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.37 and a 200-day moving average of $381.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

