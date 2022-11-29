Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
