Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,426 shares of company stock worth $1,086,423.

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.