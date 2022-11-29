TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 1.8 %

TFI International stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.