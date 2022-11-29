TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Stock Down 1.8 %
TFI International stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
