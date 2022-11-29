TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Update

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGVC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 554,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 254,742 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

