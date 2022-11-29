The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

