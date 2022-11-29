The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:COO opened at $308.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

