The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

KR opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

