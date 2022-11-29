TheStreet Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to “A-“

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

