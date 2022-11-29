Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.05-$0.11 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

