Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.