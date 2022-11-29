Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 80.6% in November

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the October 31st total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Titan Medical by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 394.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in Titan Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

