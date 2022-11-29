Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,617,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,677,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -164.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.