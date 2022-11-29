Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

