Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

