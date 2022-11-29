Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.
Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.03 per share for the quarter.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE TD opened at C$89.97 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$163.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.89.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kaufman Brothers reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.44.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
