TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $606.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

