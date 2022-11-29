TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,490,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $46,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,822 shares of company stock worth $4,682,083. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

