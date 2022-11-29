TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance
Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.
