TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

Shares of TANNI opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

