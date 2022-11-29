Trexquant Investment LP Invests $373,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

NYSE IBP opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

