Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

