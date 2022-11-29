Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

