Trexquant Investment LP Sells 34,819 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,819 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.