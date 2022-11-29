Trexquant Investment LP Takes $391,000 Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Erasca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,075,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.08. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.34.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
